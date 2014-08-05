Syfy Developing ‘Ghost Brigades’ With Wolfgang Petersen

Syfy has signed filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen and producer Scott Stuber to develop a series based on John Scalzi’s “Old Man's War” book series.

The series would be titled Ghost Brigades (the name of the second book in the series) and center on John Perry, who at 75 years old enlists into the Colonial Defense Force to fight a centuries-long war for man’s expansion into the cosmos.

Universal Cable Productions is producing the series for the network, along with Petersen’s Radiant Productions and Stuber’s Bluegrass Films. Jake Thornton and Ben Lustig have been tapped to write the pilot.