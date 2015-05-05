Syfy Developing ‘Brave New World’ Adaptation With Spielberg’s Amblin TV

Syfy and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television are developing a series based on Aldous Huxley’s classic novel Brave New World.

In Huxley’s 1932 novel, humans are given mind-altering drugs, free sex and rampant consumerism are the order of the day, and people no longer reproduce but are genetically engineered in “hatcheries.” Those who won’t conform are forced onto “reservations” — until one of these “savages” challenges the system, threatening the entire social order. Modern Library ranked Brave New World fifth among the top 100 English language novels of the 20th Century.

“Brave New World is one of the most influential genre classics of all time. Its provocative vision of a future gone awry remains as powerful and as timeless as ever,” said Dave Howe, president, Syfy & Chiller. “Promising to be a monumental television event, Brave New World is precisely the groundbreaking programming that is becoming the hallmark of Syfy.”

Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin Television will be executive producers. Les Bohem will write the screenplay and also executive produce. Universal Cable Productions will serve as the studio.

Syfy and Amblin previously collaborated on Steven Spielberg Presents: Taken, which won a 2003 Emmy for Best Miniseries, as well as nominations in six other categories.