Syfy Cuts Fogle Cameo From 'Sharknado 3'

Syfy is the latest to sever ties with suspended Subway pitchman Jared Fogle, cutting his cameo from the latest installment of camp horror movie franchise, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

Fogle was suspended by Subway after FBI agents raided his home on July 7 in connection with a child pornography investigation. Fogle has not been charged with any crime and has been cooperating fully with investigators. The investigation appears to be tied to child pornography charges levied against Russell Taylor, the former executive director of Fogle’s charitable organization the Jared Foundation. Taylor, who was arrested and charged in May on seven counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, attempted suicide while in jail but survived and is said to be in improving health.

Syfy confirmed in an email message that Fogle will not be included in the final cut of the movie.

