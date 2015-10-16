Syfy Cancels 'Defiance' After Three Seasons

The high concept drama Defiance will not get a fourth season, Syfy has confirmed. The show, pitting humans alongside aliens in a post-apocalyptic city called Defiance, had its origins in the videogame world, with storylines from both the series and game converging.

“Defiance was a truly groundbreaking series, delivering an immersive, cross-platform experience that transcended the television screen in a way that viewers had never seen before,” said Syfy in a statement. “We are incredibly proud of the work of the extraordinary cast, writers, artists and designers–and especially showrunner Kevin Murphy–who together brought the rich world of Defiance to life over its three season arc.”

Murphy reflected fondly on the three-season body of work. “I got to collaborate with a group of stunning artists operating at the top of their game, and together we built a world,” he said. “Because of that, there is no room for anything other than joy in my heart.”