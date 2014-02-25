Syfy Cancels 'Being Human'

Syfy announced Tuesday that Being Human will end with the season 4 finale April 7.

"Showrunner Anna Fricke and the talented producers, writers, cast and crew have done an amazing job bringing this show to life over the past four seasons and we sincerely thank them and the series' production company Muse Entertainment for their hard work," the network said. "They've saved the best for last with the final six episodes that revisit the story's beginning, leading to a not-to-be-missed send-off for Aidan, Sally, Josh and Nora."

Syfy also released a video via YouTube of the show's cast commenting on what they'll miss most about the show, and thanking them.

"Thank you to all of you for tuning in over the years, and your love and support," cast member Kristen Hager said in the video.

Fricke, Michael Prupas, Stefan Pleszczynski, Rob Pursey and Toby Whithouse executive produce Being Human. Irene Litinsky is series producer. The series is a production of Muse Entertainment and is based on the U.K. series created by Whithouse.