Syfy Brings a Bit of Darkness to L.A.

Syfy networks will be inviting Los Angeles shoppers to have

some scary fun in the dark to promote the return of its series Total Blackout.

The stunt helps kick off a busy first quarter for the network,

which features new dramas as part of its Powerful Monday franchise, new seasons

for its Tuesday reality shows and Wednesday

paranormal series. The spring is capped with the launch of Defiance, Syfy's TV/video game hybrid.

Hosted by Jaleel White, Total

Blackout was Syfy's highest-rated new show last year. To give consumers a

taste of what it's about, as the second half of its second season premieres Jan.

15, the show's production company is setting up a portable version of the show

at The Grove for three days next week.

"If you're walking around The Grove and you want to

experience Total Blackout, you'll get

to watch people step into a pitch black environment and encounter what could be

a very silly or very scary object," says Michael Engleman, executive VP, marketing

and global brand strategy. "A lot of time people are more terrified of a teddy

bear than they are of some really terrifying creepy crawly type of thing."

Video of people encountering total blackout will be shown at

The Grove and posted on a branded YouTube channel.

"If money were no object, I'd do this is every market,

Engleman says.

A few months ago, Syfy invited media buyers and clients to a

party where they could meet White and experience Total Blackout, or watch their colleagues struggling in the

darkness via closed-circuit TV. Engleman says that even the event staff working

on the event were fascinated by seeing this thing live and wanted to see the

program.

The combination of show's thrill-ride aspect with the humor

from watching people being teased by their own imaginations in the dark helped

create the show's appeal. It's also made clips from the show eminently viral,

aiding its digital promotion, Engleman says.

Promotion of Total

Blackout also includes traditional media -- TV, radio and print, plus a

focus on search and social media. The network has also formed a partnership

with Buzzfeed, which is running a series of top 10 lists, such as a list of top

phobias, reasons to freak out in the dark and wildest reality show moments.