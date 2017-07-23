Syfy Bringing Back ‘Wynonna Earp’ For Season Three

Syfy has renewed supernatural series Wynonna Earp for a third season, starting in 2018. The network shared the news at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Emily Andras is the creator and showrunner. Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley and Katherine Barrell are in the cast.

Produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and globally distributed by IDW Entertainment, Wynonna Earp follows legendary lawman Wyatt Earp’s descendant, Wynonna (Scrofano), who inherits his mystical gun, Peacemaker. Wynonna and her posse of dysfunctional allies fight against supernatural beings and other paranormal occurrences in a boozy struggle to break her family's curse.

Andras developed the series for television and is executive producer, along with SEVEN24's Jordy Randall and Tom Cox, and IDW CEO & Publisher Ted Adams and IDW Entertainment President David Ozer, along with Todd Berger and Rick Jacobs.

“Fans have been passionately embracing Wynonna Earp since its debut,” said Ozer. “Syfy recognized that passion and when coupled with superior writing, acting, directing and production values, saw that Wynonna Earp was more than just a distinctly unique television series. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Syfy and look forward to another fun season of incredible entertainment with the cast and crew of Wynonna Earp.”

Added Andras, “We are so excited have this strong female-led, witty action series return for another season and deliver something special to our passionate fans around the world.”