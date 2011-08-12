Syfy Books 'Warehouse 13' for Fourth Season

Syfy is opening up Warehouse 13 to the public again next year.

The network has ordered a baker's dozen more episodes from Universal Cable Productions that are slated to premiere in 2012.

Through the first five episodes of its third season, Warehouse 13, including all available DVR playback, has garnered 3.17 million total viewers, including 1.69 million adults 25 to 54 and 1.53 million persons 18 to 49, according to Nielsen data.

Said Mark Stern, president, original content, Syfy, and co-head, original content, Universal Cable Production:."Under executive producer Jack Kenny's leadership, this superlative team of writers, cast, and crew continue to turn out a series that only gets better and better with every episode. Warehouse 13 is deservedly the most popular series in our history and we're delighted to renew it for a fourth season."

Gauged by the first two weeks of live + 7 data, Warehouse 13 was up 15% among persons 18 to 49, 5% against adults 25 to 54 and 4% with viewers, versus its.sophomore-season averages, according to network officials.