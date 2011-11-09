Syfy Announces Three New Scripted Series
Syfy is expanding its original programming, on Wednesday
announcing three new scripted projects in development.
The first, an untitled project from Universal Cable
Productions and Robert H. Wolfe, is about a newly formed group of humans and
trans-humans leading a post-war expedition in search of lost worlds.
Seeing Things,
from Fox Television Studios, follows a cop who becomes a ghost after a violent
death and the socially awkward man who can help close his last case. And CBS TV
Studios has adapted the comic series Ghost
Projekt, about a female KGB agent and a male American weapons inspector who
form an unlikely partnership.
Syfy recently had its most-watched third quarter ever,
delivering 1.45 million total viewers driven by scripted series Warehouse 13, Alphas,Eureka and Haven.
