Syfy Announces Three New Scripted Series

Syfy is expanding its original programming, on Wednesday

announcing three new scripted projects in development.

The first, an untitled project from Universal Cable

Productions and Robert H. Wolfe, is about a newly formed group of humans and

trans-humans leading a post-war expedition in search of lost worlds.

Seeing Things,

from Fox Television Studios, follows a cop who becomes a ghost after a violent

death and the socially awkward man who can help close his last case. And CBS TV

Studios has adapted the comic series Ghost

Projekt, about a female KGB agent and a male American weapons inspector who

form an unlikely partnership.

Syfy recently had its most-watched third quarter ever,

delivering 1.45 million total viewers driven by scripted series Warehouse 13, Alphas,Eureka and Haven.