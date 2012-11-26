Syfy Announces New Series 'Robot Combat League'
Syfy is bringing the movie Real Steel to life with
its newly announced series, Robot Combat League.
The series, which premieres Feb. 26 at 10 p.m., will feature
tournament-style fights between eight-foot tall robots, controlled by human
"robo-jockeys."
Robot Combat League features 12 teams consisting of a
fighter (a "robo-jockey") and a robotics engineer (a
"robo-tech"). Each team is paired with its own unique robot and will
fight in a first-of-its kind competition using a high-tech exo-suit that translates
their movements to their machine. The robots featured in the show were all
designed by robotics expert Mark Setrakian, who has created animatronics and
control technology for films Men in Black, The Grinch and Hellboy.
Popular WWE wrestler Chris Jericho will host the show.
Robot Combat League is produced by Smart Dog
Media, with Craig Plestis serving as executive producer.
