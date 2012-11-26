Syfy Announces New Series 'Robot Combat League'

Syfy is bringing the movie Real Steel to life with

its newly announced series, Robot Combat League.

The series, which premieres Feb. 26 at 10 p.m., will feature

tournament-style fights between eight-foot tall robots, controlled by human

"robo-jockeys."

Robot Combat League features 12 teams consisting of a

fighter (a "robo-jockey") and a robotics engineer (a

"robo-tech"). Each team is paired with its own unique robot and will

fight in a first-of-its kind competition using a high-tech exo-suit that translates

their movements to their machine. The robots featured in the show were all

designed by robotics expert Mark Setrakian, who has created animatronics and

control technology for films Men in Black, The Grinch and Hellboy.

Popular WWE wrestler Chris Jericho will host the show.

Robot Combat League is produced by Smart Dog

Media, with Craig Plestis serving as executive producer.