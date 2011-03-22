Syfy Adds Three Reality Series

Syfy will announce a programming slate of 14 new original

series/events to ad buyers at its upfront presentation Tuesday evening, including

the addition of three reality series.

In June reality show Hollywood

Treasure will return for a second season, paired with the new unscripted Haunted Collector, about a family of

paranormal investigators who track down haunted items for their museum.

Premiering in July is Legend

Quest, which follows a symbologist as he travels the globe in search of

artifacts believed to hold hidden powers. Docu-drama Paranormal Witness, which tells the stories of people who have

lived through paranormal experiences, is set for a September debut.

In July the network will launch new scripted series Alphas, about a team of ordinary people

who use their extraordinary mental and physical abilities to solve cases in

July, along with the return of Warehouse

13, Eureka and Haven that month.

In development is Battlestar:

Blood and Chrome, set in the 10th year of the First Cyclon War,

and the half-hour comedies Me and Lee

with Lee Majors, In the Dark, about a

team of wannabe paranormal investigators, and new adaptation Three Inches.

Joining the net's roster of Saturday Original Movies is Red Faction: Origins, based on the video

game series, Shannen Doherty in a reimagined Gretl, and the aptly named Jersey

Shore Shark Attack.

In December Syfy will bring back its "Countdown to Christmas

Week" for a second time, highlighted by the movie Neverland with Keira Knightley as the voice of Tinker Bell. The network will also enter the social gamingspace with a suite of sponsorable games from Syfy Ventures.

Sister network Chiller will premiere two original movies and

the special Chiller 13: Horror's

Creepiest Kids in the third and fourth quarters of 2011. The movies are Remains, about two lone survivors of a

bizarre accident that turned most of the global population to zombies, and Ghoul, about a group of friends

searching for who or what is behind a series of disappearances in their town. Ghoul replaces the previously announced

movie The Passenger.

Syfy's upfront is being held at the Foxwoods Theatre in New

York, where the network will host a performance of the Broadway musical Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark.