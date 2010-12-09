Syfy Adds 'Alphas' To Its Original Series Roster

Syfy has given the green light to original scripted series Alphas

(working title), which is expected to join its roster next summer.

The

network has ordered a 90-minute pilot, plus 11 installments of the

series, starring David Strathairn, from Universal Cable Productions and

BermanBraun. Production is set to begin in Toronto next month.

Written by Zak Penn (X-Men: The Last Stand, The Avengers, The Incredible Hulk) and Michael Karnow, Alphas

tracks a team of ordinary citizens whose brain anomalies imbue them

with extraordinary mental and physical abilities. Taking the law into

their own hands, the unlikely team, headed by Strathairn's Dr. Lee

Rosen, investigates cases that suggest other Alpha activity to uncover

what the CIA, FBI and Pentagon have been unable, or willing, to solve.

They must balance their quirky personalities and disparate backgrounds

with their not always visible powers to solve crimes, stop the ticking

time bomb and catch the enemy.

