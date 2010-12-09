Syfy Adds 'Alphas' To Its Original Series Roster
Syfy has given the green light to original scripted series Alphas
(working title), which is expected to join its roster next summer.
The
network has ordered a 90-minute pilot, plus 11 installments of the
series, starring David Strathairn, from Universal Cable Productions and
BermanBraun. Production is set to begin in Toronto next month.
Written by Zak Penn (X-Men: The Last Stand, The Avengers, The Incredible Hulk) and Michael Karnow, Alphas
tracks a team of ordinary citizens whose brain anomalies imbue them
with extraordinary mental and physical abilities. Taking the law into
their own hands, the unlikely team, headed by Strathairn's Dr. Lee
Rosen, investigates cases that suggest other Alpha activity to uncover
what the CIA, FBI and Pentagon have been unable, or willing, to solve.
They must balance their quirky personalities and disparate backgrounds
with their not always visible powers to solve crimes, stop the ticking
time bomb and catch the enemy.
