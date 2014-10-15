Syfy to Adapt ‘Dark Matter’ Graphic Novel

Syfy will adapt the graphic novel Dark Matter into a drama series in a coproduction with Jay Firestone’s Prodigy Pictures.

The 13-episode original series, which will debut in 2015, centers on the crew of a derelict spaceship that becomes awakened from stasis with no memories of who they are or how they got on board. The graphic novel, by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie is from Dark Horse Comics.

Endemol Worldwide will distribute the series internationally. Executive producers are Firestone, Mallozzi, Mullie and Vanessa Piazza.

Dark Matter joins Syfy’s growing list of international co-productions with Z Nation and the upcoming Olympus. Prodigy is also the producer of the network’s drama Lost Girl.