Syfy Acquires Werewolf Drama 'Bitten' From eOne

Syfy has acquired the first season of Canadian werewolf drama Bitten.

The series, which is based on Kelley Armstrong's novel of the same name, stars Laura Vandervoot as Elena Michaels, the sole female werewolf in existence. The series comes from Entertainment One and is also produced by No Equal Entertainment and Hoodwink Entertainment.



Bitten is slated to premiere on Syfy next year.

"Bitten is a fantastic blend of supernatural action, intense thrills, smouldering drama and a tortured love story that artfully adapts characters beloved for more than a decade by millions of readers around the world," said Chris Regina, senior VP, programming, Syfy. "It's an excellent complement to our roster of programming and we cannot wait to share Elena, her Pack and their stories with the Syfyaudience."