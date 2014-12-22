Syfy Acquires ‘Troy: Street Magic’

Syfy has acquired Troy: Street Magic, a 10-part unscripted series starring British magician Troy Von Scheibner.

In Street Magic, the 25-year-old magician will perform tricks on the streets of London like teleporting across the city’s Tower Bridge and raining money in the financial quarter. The new reality show will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 10 p.m.

The people of London, from tourists to locals will be involved in the show.

Zig Zag Productions and GroupM Entertainment Limited produce Street Magic.