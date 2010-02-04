Syfy Acquires Rights To BBC's ‘Merlin'

Syfy has acquired the U.S. rights to the BBC series Merlin from FremantleMedia Enterprises.

The NBC Universal owned cable network picked up the rights to all 26 episodes

of the series from its two seasons, and will premiere them on the channel in

April 2010. The BBC has commissioned a third season which is not part of the

deal.

The program may be familiar to some U.S. audiences, as the first season

aired on NBC in summer 2009.

"A viewer favorite after only one season, Merlin will be a strong addition to our

schedule this spring," said Thomas Vitale, executive VP of programming and

original movies. "We expect its enthralling imaginative vision, engaging young

talent, and rich production values to resonate with our audience."