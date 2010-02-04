Syfy Acquires Rights To BBC's ‘Merlin'
By Alex Weprin
Syfy has acquired the U.S. rights to the BBC series Merlin from FremantleMedia Enterprises.
The NBC Universal owned cable network picked up the rights to all 26 episodes
of the series from its two seasons, and will premiere them on the channel in
April 2010. The BBC has commissioned a third season which is not part of the
deal.
The program may be familiar to some U.S. audiences, as the first season
aired on NBC in summer 2009.
"A viewer favorite after only one season, Merlin will be a strong addition to our
schedule this spring," said Thomas Vitale, executive VP of programming and
original movies. "We expect its enthralling imaginative vision, engaging young
talent, and rich production values to resonate with our audience."
