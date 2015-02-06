Syfy Acquires ‘Haunting: Australia’

Syfy has acquired international unscripted show Haunting: Australia, the network announced Friday. The series will premiere on Syfy March 24 at 10 p.m.

Haunting: Australia, which features ghost hunters investigating paranormal activity in locations rumored to be haunted, is the most recent acquired series for Syfy, joining Lost Girl, Bitten, Continuum, and upcoming scripted shows Olympus and Dark Matter.

Haunting: Australia is produced and distributed by Flame Media. The series has also been sold in the U.K., Asia, Canada and Sweden.