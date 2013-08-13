Syfy Acquires 'The Almighty Johnsons'

Syfy has acquired the New Zealand original scripted series The Almighty Johnsons from All3Media, the network announced on Tuesday.

In the deal, Syfy obtained the first two seasons, totaling 23 episodes. The Almighty Johnsons' 10-episode first season will premiere on the network in 2014.

The show, produced by South Pacific Pictures, follows four brothers, who have inherited powers of the Norse Gods, as they navigate everyday life.

"We are thrilled with the deal that All3Media International has done," said Kelly Martin, CEO of South Pacific Pictures. "The Almighty Johnsons will be the first wholly New Zealand originated and produced drama series to be broadcast in the United States, which is a terrific accomplishment and reflects the quality of the series."

"We’re delighted to introduce quality New Zealand programming to the Syfy audience," added Regina, senior VP of programming at Syfy. "A compelling blend of fantasy and comedy, this quirky series should resonate strongly with our viewers."