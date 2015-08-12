Sweepstakes Offers 'Walking Dead' Premiere as Prize

AMC is running a sweepstakes to draw attention to the return of its hit The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Fan Premiere Sweepstakes gives viewers a chance to attend the show’s premiere at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 6. In addition to screening episode one of season six, the event will feature a panel discussion with 18 members of the cast. Local radio stations and affiliates are working with the network to promote the sweepstakes.

“An evening that is typically reserved for cast, crew and industry will now include the fans,” Charlie Collier, president of AMC and SundanceTV, said. “Loyal, passionate fans are responsible for making ‘The Walking Dead’ the #1 show on television and this is an exciting opportunity for us to thank them in person. For AMC, the executive producers and actors to be able to share this moment with them at Madison Square Garden – it’s truly special.”

Fans can enter The Walking Dead Fan Premiere Sweepstakes until Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 3:00 a.m. ET by visiting: www.amc.com/FanPremiereSweepstakes. Each day, AMC will select 10 lucky winners who will each receive two complimentary tickets to the premiere.

AMC is also working with New York Super Week, a week-long pop culture festival from the creators of New York Comic Con – to give away tickets.