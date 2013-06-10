Swedish 'Idol' Producer Named EP of 'American Idol'

Swedish Idol executive producer Per Blankens has been

named to the same position on Fox's American Idol for its upcoming 13th

season, it was announced on Monday.

"Per is a creative and experienced executive who has

been the showrunner on the blockbuster Swedish Idol for more than five

seasons," said Trish Kinane, American Idol executive producer for

FremantleMedia North America. "He is extremely passionate about Idol

and I'm very excited about his ideas and vision for keeping Idol creatively

vibrant. He brings the talent and energy needed to keep American Idol

strong."

In addition producing Idol from 2007-11, Blankens was

managing director of Friday TV, part of News Corp.'s Shine Group, and head of

programmes for the Scandinavian production company Meter Television, where he

oversaw the Swedish versions of other Shine reality shows like MasterChef

and The Biggest Loser. In his last season at Idol, the program

had a 51% share of total viewers on Sweden's TV4.

Blankens' appointment comes days after longtime American

Idol executive producers NigelLythgoe and Ken Warwick were not asked to return next season.