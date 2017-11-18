‘SWAT’ Gets a Full-Season Order on CBS

New Thursday drama SWAT has received a full season order on CBS, which also ordered three additional episodes of rookie comedy 9JKL. SWAT is averaging 10.36 million viewers, according to the network, and a 1.9 in viewers 25-54. It premiered November 2.

SWAT stars Shemar Moore, Stephanie Sigman, Alex Russell and Jay Harrington. Aaron Thomas, Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Danielle Woodrow and Pavun Shetty are executive producers for Sony Pictures Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

Airing on Mondays, 9JKL is averaging 7.40 million viewers. Its last two episodes both scored a 0.8 in the 25-54 demo.

9JKL stars Mark Feuerstein, David Walton, Elliott Gould and Linda Lavin. Dana Klein, Mark Feuerstein, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, Dana Honor and Pamela Fryman are executive producers for CBS Television Studios.