'Swamp People' Sets Ratings Record for History

Swamp People

gave History Channel its best series premiere ever.

The

Aug. 22 series premiere of Swamp People,

about the denizens of the southern Louisiana marshlands and bayous, garnered

4.2 million total viewers with 2.5 million of them among 25-54-year-olds and

2.3 million among 18-49-year-olds. Those numbers were enough to make Swamp People the top-rated show on cable

among total viewers and the 25-54 demo for its 10 p.m. Sunday time period.

History

has ordered 10 episodes of the series.