‘Swamp People' Rise in Ratings
By MCN Staff
History's Swamp People set a network high for a Thursday-night series telecast in key demos, while drawing 3.9 million total viewers.
In New York, the number might have been elevated by a clever outdoor promotion campaign that included simulated alligators crawling out of simulated manholes.
The total viewer number was 26% above the season 1 average (3.1 million).
