‘Swamp People' Rise in Ratings

History's Swamp People set a network high for a Thursday-night series telecast in key demos, while drawing 3.9 million total viewers.

In New York, the number might have been elevated by a clever outdoor promotion campaign that included simulated alligators crawling out of simulated manholes.

The total viewer number was 26% above the season 1 average (3.1 million).

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.