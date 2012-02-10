'Swamp People' Catches 4.7 Million Viewers for History in Return

Days after its Super Bowl commercial, History's Swamp People attracted 4.7 million total

viewers to its season three premiere, up 21% over its season two opener.

Swamp People also

improved in key demos versus its last premeire, growing 25% with both adults

18-49 and adults 25-54 to 2.5 million.

Following the episode, new series Mudcats launched to 3 million total viewers including 1.4 million

in the adults 18-49 demo and 1.6 million viewers among adults 25-54. The series

follows men who compete to be the best "mudcatter" in Oklahoma.

History was betting on the Super Bowl huge audience to help

spur interest in Swamp People's return, choosing the pricey prime spot over a

week's worth of national cable buys, History GM Nancy Dubuc told B&C on Monday.

"It's kind of nice to do it in a show's second of third

season because you have a benchmark to measure it against, to see the power of

what that audience can deliver," she said.