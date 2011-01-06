Suze Orman Gets OWN Show

Click here for complete TCA Winter Press Tour 2011 coverage

OWN will premiere a new series created and hosted by

financial guru and TV personality Suze Orman in fall 2011, the network

announced Thursday.

Money Class

(working title), produced by @radical.media, will have Orman go into the homes of people who are struggling financially, help them set attainable goals and teach

them how to make responsible decisions about money.

"Suze Orman is the rock star of personal finance, and her

straight-forward advice will help people that are in need of a financial

wake-up call," said Lisa Erspamer, chief creative officer, OWN, in a statement.

Orman already has a presence on the OWN network, currently

appearing as a featured expert on Ask

Oprah's All Stars and as a guest judge on the Jan. 21 episode of Your OWN Show: Oprah's Search for the Next

TV Star.