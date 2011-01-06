Suze Orman Gets OWN Show
OWN will premiere a new series created and hosted by
financial guru and TV personality Suze Orman in fall 2011, the network
announced Thursday.
Money Class
(working title), produced by @radical.media, will have Orman go into the homes of people who are struggling financially, help them set attainable goals and teach
them how to make responsible decisions about money.
"Suze Orman is the rock star of personal finance, and her
straight-forward advice will help people that are in need of a financial
wake-up call," said Lisa Erspamer, chief creative officer, OWN, in a statement.
Orman already has a presence on the OWN network, currently
appearing as a featured expert on Ask
Oprah's All Stars and as a guest judge on the Jan. 21 episode of Your OWN Show: Oprah's Search for the Next
TV Star.
