Suzanne Prete Named President, Game Shows, at SPT

Suzanne Prete has been promoted to president, game shows, Sony Picture Television (SPT), Ravi Ahuja, chairman of global television studios and corporate development at SPT, said Thursday.

SPT established its game-show group two years ago, and the new division focused on expanding its well-known game-show brands, including Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune and other franchises.

“Under Suzanne’s leadership, our game show division has excelled beyond even our lofty expectations,” Ahuja said. “The team has expanded SPT’s established franchises and leveraged our extensive library of formats to create innovative ‘radical reboots,’ while simultaneously developing original content for today’s buyers and audiences.”

Over the past two years, Prete and her team worked closely with Disney-owned ABC to renew both of its powerhouse access game shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, for five more years, taking both shows through the 2027-28 season. The division also has been actively spinning off shows from both brands to air on ABC’s primetime. These new series include Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Celebrity Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! Masters.

Prete has been at Sony Pictures Television for 29 years, during which time she expanded the studio’s game show ancillary businesses through strategic licensing deals, in-show product integrations, and business partnerships. This includes a multi-year agreement with IGT that puts Wheel of Fortune in casinos and on lottery tickets.

Prete and her team recently produced a U.S. adaptation of Raid the Cage, hosted by Damon Wayans Jr., for CBS, and they oversee The $100,000 Pyramid, hosted by Michael Strahan, on ABC. That show is currently in its seventh season.