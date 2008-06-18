Susanne Daniels Resigns at Lifetime

Lifetime Entertainment president Susanne Daniels is resigning, the network said Wednesday.

The surprise move came as the network has been basking in the record-breaking success of its original Army Wives. Also developed under Daniels were unscripted series How to Look Good Naked and upcoming comedy Rita Rocks.

Daniels had headed up all programming for the network and its companion Lifetime Movie Network, as well as Lifetime Real Women.

She will remain a consultant and help to find a successor, the company said Wednesday.

“While I totally respect and understand Susanne’s decision to spend more time with her children and family and evolve her role into a consulting position," Lifetime Networks president and CEO Andrea Wong said, "I will miss our daily collaboration and will always treasure her friendship. We are fortunate that Susanne leaves us with great momentum and a top-notch team. The fruits of her labor will be enjoyed by Lifetime and our viewers for many years to come.”

Daniels has served as head of primetime entertainment for The WB, director of comedy development at Fox and director of variety, reality and specials at ABC.

Her husband is Greg Daniels, co-creator of King of the Hill and executive producer and showrunner of NBC’s The Office.