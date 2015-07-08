Susan Sarandon Joins Cast of Epix Series 'Graves'

Epix said that Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon has been cast to star with Nick Nolte in Graves, a previously-announced single-camera, half-hour political satire produced by Lionsgate. Sarandon will play Margaret Graves, the wife of former U.S. President Richard Graves (Nolte), who decides to follow her own political ambitions just as her husband embarks on a Don Quixote-like journey to right the wrongs of his administration, according to Epix.

Joshua Michael Stern (Swing Vote) created the project and will write and executive produce the 10-episode series. Stern will also direct select episodes. Oscar-winning producer Greg Shapiro, Keith Eisner and Eric Weinberg are also executive producers. Production is scheduled to begin this fall and premiere on Epix in autumn 2016, the joint-venture network said.

“We are overjoyed to have Susan join the cast of Graves,” Epix CEO Mark S. Greenberg said in a release. “Susan is a phenomenal actor whose comedic talents will bring a depth and richness of character to the role.”

