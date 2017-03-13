Susan Sarandon on Board for ‘Ray Donovan’

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon will appear on the Showtime series Ray Donovan in a season-long guest arc. Sarandon will play Samantha Winslow, the head of a motion picture studio, in season five.

Ray Donovan returns for its fifth season this summer. The series averaged 5.1 million viewers across platforms in season four.

Liev Schreiber top-lines the cast as L.A.’s best professional fixer, “the man called in to make the city’s celebrities, superstar athletes and business moguls’ most complicated and combustible situations go away,” as Showtime puts it. Jon Voight plays Mickey Donovan, Ray’s ex-con father from South Boston.

A Showtime production, Ray Donovan is executive produced by David Hollander, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro and was created by Ann Biderman.

Sarandon’s five Oscar nominations for lead actress is exceeded by only eight people in history (including Bette Davis, whom Sarandon plays in the limited series Feud). Her notable film work includes Bull Durham, Thelma and Louise, Lorenzo’s Oil and Atlantic City.

She has also received eight Golden Globe and five SAG nominations.