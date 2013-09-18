Susan Lacy Signs Deal With HBO

HBO has signed Susan Lacy to a multiyear deal to produce and direct documentary films for the premium cabler.

Lacy is the creator and executive producer of WNET (PBS) documentary series American Masters, which has produced more than 190 titles in its 27-year history.

"It's exciting to have someone as talented as Susan Lacy bring fresh ideas to HBO," said Sheila Nevins, president, HBO Documentary Films. "I've long admired her film portraits, which have been consistently stellar over the years. We look forward to great things from her."