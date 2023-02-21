Susan Connor To Head Sinclair Stations in Fresno
Has been running group's Medford, Ore., CBS affiliate
Sinclair Broadcast Group has named Susan Connor to be the new VP and general manager of Fox affiliate KMPH and The CW affiliate KFRE in Fresno, California.
Connor, a three-year veteran of the broadcast group, has most recently been VP and GM of Sinclair-owned CBS affiliate KTVL Medford, Oregon.
“I look forward to joining the amazing team at KMPH and KFRE and building great relationships in our local communities,” Connor said of the move.
Her resume includes stints as station manager and VP/general manager at WHBQ Memphis; creative services director of KIRO Seattle; and station manager and operations manager at KOB Albuquerque.
One of the country’s largest TV-station groups, Sinclair owns or operates or provides various services to 185 stations in 86 markets. ▪️
