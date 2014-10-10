‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Gets Second Season from Starz

After just one episode, Starz has renewed its LeBron James-produced comedy Survivor’s Remorse for a second season.

The comedy’s second season will be for 10 episodes, up from the six for its freshman campaign.

The series bowed to a meager 203,000 viewers at 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, with a little less than 400,000 after adding replays. Starz said the episode had 1.3 million multiplatform viewers. Survivor’s Remorse was previewed online in the week leading to its debut, with the first two shows available since Sept. 27.

The series also counts Tom Werner, Maverick Carter, Mike O’Malley, Paul Wachter and Victor Levin as executive producers.