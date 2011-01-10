‘Survivor: FCC'Star Heads To PBS

CBS' Survivor winner Yul Kwon, who

joined the FCC in October 2009 as deputy chief of the consumer and governmental

affairs bureau,

is exiting the FCC to get back into TV.

Kwon will be

the host of a new PBS series, America

Revealed, starting in the fall. Kwon won Survivor in 2006, the first Asian-American winner, and went on to

become a special correspondent for CNN and program host for Discovery before.

But Kwon's experience runs the gamut from jobs at Google to serving as an aide

to Sen. Joseph Lieberman to practicing law. He is a graduate of Stanford

and Yale Law School.

PBS, which

touted the series at the Television Critics Association tour in Pasadena, Calif.,

tapped Kwon to be the "guide" for the show, which will combine aerial

footage, satellite data and more for a different, "above the clouds"

perspective on how the country operates. PBS says that in his new assignment,

Kwon, who has been dealing with FCC consumer-focused issues like broadband

deployment and childhood obesity, "jumps out of airplanes, climbs to the

top of an energy tower in Montana, accompanies a Nebraska farmer on a crop

harvest and rides with Las Vegas cabbies during the city's annual cowboy

convention," for his new gig.

"The FCC has benefitted

tremendously from Yul's energy, warmth, and wide range of knowledge and skills,"

said FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski in a statement. "We wish him

well in his future endeavors."