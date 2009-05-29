'Surviving Suburbia' Can’t Survive New Timeslot

ABC’s Surviving Suburbia, which had already been canned by the network, has been pulled from its new timeslot.

ABC was planning to burn off the remaining unaired episodes over the summer in the Wednesday 9:30 p.m. timeslot, following Mike Judge’s new animated comedy The Goode Family. But, in its first night in the new slot Wednesday, Suburbia only garnered a 1 rating/ 3 share in the 18-49 demo.

Instead, next week, June 3, ABC will air two new episodes of The Goode Family back-to-back at 9 and 9:30 p.m.

The back-to-back originals are likely a one-time scheduling change, an ABC spokesperson says. It was not immediately clear what would take over the timeslot the following week.