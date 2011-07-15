Survey: Weekly Local News Coverage Surpasses Five Hours
For
the third year in a row, the average amount of news coverage provided
by local television stations per week increased, according to the latest
RTDNA/Hofstra University survey.
Up
18 minutes from last year, the amount of TV coverage has surpassed five
hours per week, to 5:18. For network affiliates, the number jumps to
5:36 per week. Sunday news coverage, specifically, rose six minutes.
The
survey found that the largest individual jumps in coverage time were in
the smaller markets and stations. Over the years, the average amount of
news by network affiliation has gotten
closer and closer, though Fox affiliates still run less local news than
other affiliates. Regionally, northeast stations run the most local
news.
A
little more than half (52.8%) of stations involved in the survey
reported that they ran the same amount of news coverage compared to last
year. There were almost 10 times as many stations who reported they
added news coverage than those that said they cut some; many of the
stations who reported additional news coverage were Fox affiliates.
Stations
added newscasts all across the clock, with the 4:30 p.m. weekdays slot
getting the most of the new broadcasts. Saturday morning and Sunday
early evening (6-7 p.m.) were the next two largest time periods to
receive those additional newscasts. According to the survey very few
stations cut newscasts, and no more than two said they cut the same time
period.
