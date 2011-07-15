Survey: Weekly Local News Coverage Surpasses Five Hours

For

the third year in a row, the average amount of news coverage provided

by local television stations per week increased, according to the latest

RTDNA/Hofstra University survey.

Up

18 minutes from last year, the amount of TV coverage has surpassed five

hours per week, to 5:18. For network affiliates, the number jumps to

5:36 per week. Sunday news coverage, specifically, rose six minutes.

The

survey found that the largest individual jumps in coverage time were in

the smaller markets and stations. Over the years, the average amount of

news by network affiliation has gotten

closer and closer, though Fox affiliates still run less local news than

other affiliates. Regionally, northeast stations run the most local

news.

A

little more than half (52.8%) of stations involved in the survey

reported that they ran the same amount of news coverage compared to last

year. There were almost 10 times as many stations who reported they

added news coverage than those that said they cut some; many of the

stations who reported additional news coverage were Fox affiliates.

Stations

added newscasts all across the clock, with the 4:30 p.m. weekdays slot

getting the most of the new broadcasts. Saturday morning and Sunday

early evening (6-7 p.m.) were the next two largest time periods to

receive those additional newscasts. According to the survey very few

stations cut newscasts, and no more than two said they cut the same time

period.