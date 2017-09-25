Survey: Programmatic TV Gains With First Party Data

Programmatic TV is growing as advertisers emphasize using first-party data to better target their ad campaigns, according to a new study.



Adobe said that it found that 38% of the advertising decision makers in the U.S. said they plan to increase their programmatic TV budget. Only 28% said they planned to increase their overall TV budgets.



Of those planning to increase their programmatic spending, 62% said they were doing it to reach a more targeted audience. Meanwhile 51% said programmatic would be more cost-efficient. Other factors cited included making it easier to manage ad campaigns and faster execution.



The use of first party data makes programmatic TV more attractive, according to the study. 14% of the agency staffers and 10% of people working at brands said first party data helps them gain better insights. First-party data also allows them to deliver more tailored ads to key audiences, drive better return on investment and reduce waste.



A large share—84%—of the ad executives already employing programmatic TV said they would be likely to increase programmatic spending if they had access to first party data targeting.



And a good chunk—45% in the U.S.—said they would be likely to start buying programmatic if they had access to more first-party data targeting.



The survey was taken between May 30 and June 5 and involved more than 400 people in the U.S. and more than 200 people in the U.K. identified as decision makers for the placement of TV or digital media.



