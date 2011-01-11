Survey: More Buyers Plan ToStep Up Cable Ad Spending

In another sign of how

strong the advertising market is, more media buyers are saying they plan to

increase spending on cable networks in 2010 than a year ago.

In a new survey of 225 ad

agency and client executives conducted by Beta Research, 30% said they planned

to increase spending on cable networks, compared to 21% a year ago.

More than half of the ad

execs-54%--said they planned to increase spending on ESPN. The other networks

named most by buyers as ones on which they planned to spend more money

were Food Network, HGTV, USA Network, Bravo, Discovery Channel, TBS, TNT,

Comedy Central and History.

Beta's survey also ranked

network ad sales organizations on the quality of their programming and the way

they service clients.

In terms of providing

creative or innovative multiplatform opportunities, ESPN/ABC Sports took the

top marks from media buyers and advertisers, followed by Discovery Networks,

Fox, Scripps Networks, The Weather Channel, ABC and MTV.

Buyers said Discovery and

Food Network had the most desirable programming environments in which to

advertise. Also on top of that list were ESPN, HGTV, ABC, CBS, TBS and ABC

Family.

The highest-ranked upfront

presentation was from Discovery Networks. Buyers also liked the presentations

by Scripps, Fox, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim and Turner

Entertainment.

The survey was conducted via

telephone interviews in July-October 2010 and measured 44 basic cable networks

and the four major broadcast networks.