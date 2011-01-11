Survey: More Buyers Plan ToStep Up Cable Ad Spending
In another sign of how
strong the advertising market is, more media buyers are saying they plan to
increase spending on cable networks in 2010 than a year ago.
In a new survey of 225 ad
agency and client executives conducted by Beta Research, 30% said they planned
to increase spending on cable networks, compared to 21% a year ago.
More than half of the ad
execs-54%--said they planned to increase spending on ESPN. The other networks
named most by buyers as ones on which they planned to spend more money
were Food Network, HGTV, USA Network, Bravo, Discovery Channel, TBS, TNT,
Comedy Central and History.
Beta's survey also ranked
network ad sales organizations on the quality of their programming and the way
they service clients.
In terms of providing
creative or innovative multiplatform opportunities, ESPN/ABC Sports took the
top marks from media buyers and advertisers, followed by Discovery Networks,
Fox, Scripps Networks, The Weather Channel, ABC and MTV.
Buyers said Discovery and
Food Network had the most desirable programming environments in which to
advertise. Also on top of that list were ESPN, HGTV, ABC, CBS, TBS and ABC
Family.
The highest-ranked upfront
presentation was from Discovery Networks. Buyers also liked the presentations
by Scripps, Fox, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim and Turner
Entertainment.
The survey was conducted via
telephone interviews in July-October 2010 and measured 44 basic cable networks
and the four major broadcast networks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.