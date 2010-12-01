Survey: ESPN Most Powerful Brand in Sports

ESPN is the most powerful brand in sports, according to a reader survey conducted by the authoritative sports trade publications, the Sports Business Daily and Sports Business Journal.

ESPN garnered nearly 35% of the nearly 2,000 votes, with Nike finishing second and the New York Yankees third.

NBC's Al Michaels was voted the favorite play-by-play personality, barely edging out NBC and MLB Network's Bob Costas.

CBS's Jim Nantz was third, followed by Fox's Joe Buck and ESPN's Mike Tirico.

Michaels' Sunday Night Football partner Cris Collinsworth took home honors for favorite game analyst, followed by ESPN's

Kirk Herbstreit, Fox's Troy Aikman, ESPN's Jon Gruden and ESPN's Jay Bilas.

And despite its highly-touted 30 for 30 series, ESPN finished behind HBO Sports when voters were asked who produces better sports documentaries.

