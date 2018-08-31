Surprise Taylor Swift Performance on AT&T Platforms

A small group of Taylor Swift fans got a surprise performance from the singer on Tuesday in Chicago and subscribers of AT&T’s DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse platforms can also see the show.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sra5-9DN4_8[/embed]

AT&T has been working with Swift for several years, creating original content for subscribers.

In 2016, AT&T launched Taylor Swift Now, a destination for behind-the-scenes and original videos from the singer. The videos were curated and featured commentary from Swift.

When Swift released the record reputation in 2017, AT&T aired the series The Making of a Song. The series was shot by Swift and described the created process in writing and recording songs for the album.

On Tuesday, some Swifties were invited to an arcade in Chicago that was decorated like the video for the song End Game. There were photo ops, a kaleidoscope walkway, retro dance floor, games and a prize room. After playing the game, fans were treated to an unexpected acoustic performance by the singer.

AT&T made video of the performance available Thursday.