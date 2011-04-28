'Surpise Oprah!' Special To Air Before Winfrey's Final Show

The Oprah Winfrey Show has announced that it will tape a farewell special from Chicago's United Center on May 17, that will air on May 23 and 24, with the final episode of the show airing on May 25.

The special, called Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular will invite celebrities from television, film and music to celebrate the 25 years of The Oprah Winfrey Show. Harpo Studios will not release the guest list to the public, nor Oprah Winfrey herself.

"As most of our viewers know, being surprised is not one of Oprah's favorite things. In the spirit of our farewell season, she is making a rare exception and we intend to make the most of that opportunity. It will be something to see!" said Sheri Salata, executive producer, The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Free tickets are available beginning Thursday, April 28 on www.oprah.com.