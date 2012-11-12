Superstorm Sandy Shuts Down Syndie Ratings

Superstorm Sandy not only destroyed neighborhoods and shut

the power off for weeks across the Eastern Seaboard, it also decimated ratings

for syndicated TV shows.





Ratings for every nationally cleared show are being broken

out for the week of Monday, Oct. 29, through Saturday, Nov. 3, according to a

memo Nielsen Media Research sent out to clients last week. Nielsen "breaks

out" the week's ratings for a syndicated show when it airs in less than

90% of the country.





That means no show with a national clearance -- which is

every syndicated show from Judge Judy to Jeremy Kyle -- will

report a national rating for the week ending Nov. 4.Ratings for shows cleared

only in metered markets, such as NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood Live or

Warner Bros.' Let's Ask America, will report ratings because those shows

are not cleared nationally and do not have a national number.