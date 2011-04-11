Supersizing is Back: NBC Ups Carell's Final ‘Office' Episode to 50 Minutes

NBC is extending Steve Carell's final episode of The Office to 50 minutes on Thursday,

April 28.

The episode will run from 9-9:50 p.m. Will Ferrell will

guest-star in the episodes leading up to Carell's departure as a possible

replacement for his character, Michael Scott.

Parks & Recreation

will also get a bump up to 40 minutes that night, from 9:50 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

A regular episode of 30

Rock will follow at 10:30 p.m.