Supersizing is Back: NBC Ups Carell's Final ‘Office' Episode to 50 Minutes
NBC is extending Steve Carell's final episode of The Office to 50 minutes on Thursday,
April 28.
The episode will run from 9-9:50 p.m. Will Ferrell will
guest-star in the episodes leading up to Carell's departure as a possible
replacement for his character, Michael Scott.
Parks & Recreation
will also get a bump up to 40 minutes that night, from 9:50 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
A regular episode of 30
Rock will follow at 10:30 p.m.
