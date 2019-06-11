‘Supergirl’ Tops in Ad Viewability, Says TVision

The CW’s Supergirl had the highest ad viewability score during May, according to research company TVision.

Viewability is opportunity to view, defined as someone who was in the room for two or more seconds. Commercials in Supergirl were most likely to be seen, enhancing the value of the show to advertisers.

Supergirl’s viewability score was 94.1%. Other top-scoring broadcast shows included NBC’s A.P. Bio at 93.1%, NBC’s Songland at 88.8%, Fox’s The Resident at 87.9% and Fox’s Proven Innocent at 87.6%.

On cable, BBC America’s Killing Eve had a 90.8% viewability score, followed by History’s American Pickers at 89.9%, National Geographic’s The Hot Zone at 88.9%, Discovery’s Expedition Unknown at 86% and ID’s See No Evil at 85.4%.

TVision said that KFC’s “Fender Bender” ad had the highest Creative Attention Score, which measures a commercial’s ability to break through. Other spots with strong creative attention scores were from Heinz, Amazon, Sargento and State Farm.