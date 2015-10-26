‘Supergirl' EP: We’re Producing a High-Flying Weekly Movie

Related: ‘Spirited’ Approach to Turn Net Into Prime Destination

The Supergirl producers are scrambling to ensure the series, which debuts on CBS Oct. 26, stands out not just against its broadcast competition, but amidst the countless other options on cable and streaming services, said Greg Berlanti, creator and executive producer. He cited the many movies, including superhero fare The Avengers,Man of Steel and Thor, available on demand as a factor in maintaining the frantic pace of the pilot. “We try to make something special and singular every single week,” he said. “We try to produce a Supergirl movie every single week.”

Berlanti cited a “very steep and unforgiving” learning curve for the cast thanks in large part to the physical action; he and exec producer Ali Adler singled out star Melissa Benoist for being up for the challenge. “This is not Relaxed Girl,” said Adler. “This is Supergirl.”

Berlanti’s moment of casting Zen occurred when Benoist first tried on the outfit in the Warner Bros. costume department. “Even with all the good intentions and planning and talented people in the world, sometimes you misfire,” he said. “But when Melissa stepped out wearing the outfit, it was like, ‘Oh, this is going to work.’ None of us had any doubts from that point forward.”