‘Super Users’ More Engaged Than TV or Digital Only Viewers

New research into cross-platform TV viewership finds that while streaming helps reach more viewers, it also creates additional engagement for traditional TV by consumers it dubbed “Super Users.”

According to the report, entitled "Total View: Measuring the Changing Video Landscape", from the Coalition for Innovative Media Measurement and comScore, viewers who watch on both TV and online are more engaged than TV-only users.

The report looked at viewers who watched TV only, viewers who consumed content online only, and those that do both for 10 networks.

“A clear trend that emerged from this Study was that of the multi-platform 'Super User'; Viewers who watched the network on TV and visited the respective network online watched far more of that network on TV," the report said.

“The story of the engaged consumer held true for all 10 networks in the study,” the report added. “Across the networks TV+Digital multi-platform consumers on average viewed 52% more of the network’s content on TV compared to TV Only consumers."

The report found that the Super User effect is even more pronounced for individual shows. Digital+TV multi-platform consumers watched over 300% more of the show on TV compared to TV Only viewers, the report said.

“When viewers of a TV show engage with the show’s content online, the TV Engagement Index illustrates that TV viewing of that show jumps," the report said. "Super Users – those engaged in a cross media world across multiple screens – demonstrate more viewing time on TV over and above the time they spend with the content on digital platforms.”

The Super User effect also applies to digital consumption. “Consumers who watched the network on TV and visited the respective network online used far more of the network’s website and online video content than consumers who only used the online content,” according to the report.

Other conclusions from the report included: