Super Bowl XLV is Most-Watched TV Program Ever

Updated: Feb. 7, 3:55 p.m. ET

Super Bowl XLV Sunday night on Fox averaged 111 million

total viewers, according to Nielsen fast-national ratings, making it the

most-watched television program in U.S. history, overtaking last year's Super

Bowl XLIV ratings record of 106.5 million viewers.

It is the fourth consecutive Super Bowl to set a viewership

record. The game scored a 46.0/69 household rating/share, tying the 1996 Super Bowl as the highest rated Super Bowl since 1986.

A special episode of Glee airing from 10:39-11:45 p.m. posted

an 11.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 26.8 million total viewers, its highest

ratings ever. Compared to the last scripted program to air after the Super Bowl

(The Office in 2009), Glee was up 1% in adults 18-49 and 17%

in total viewers. It still fell short of the unscripted Undercover Boss that ran last year on CBS.

As expected, the audience for the other networks was small. ABC

had a 0.5 and 0.7 for two hours of America's

Funniest Home Videos and the movie Knocked

Up earned a 0.8.

CBS had a 0.7/1 overall for repeats and 60 Minutes (0.5). NBC had a 0.3 and 0.4 for two hour of Who Do You Think You Are? and Dateline clocked a 0.9 from 9-11 p.m.

Fast national numbers will be in later this

afternoon.