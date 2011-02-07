Super Bowl XLV is Most-Watched TV Program Ever
Updated: Feb. 7, 3:55 p.m. ET
Super Bowl XLV Sunday night on Fox averaged 111 million
total viewers, according to Nielsen fast-national ratings, making it the
most-watched television program in U.S. history, overtaking last year's Super
Bowl XLIV ratings record of 106.5 million viewers.
It is the fourth consecutive Super Bowl to set a viewership
record. The game scored a 46.0/69 household rating/share, tying the 1996 Super Bowl as the highest rated Super Bowl since 1986.
A special episode of Glee airing from 10:39-11:45 p.m. posted
an 11.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 26.8 million total viewers, its highest
ratings ever. Compared to the last scripted program to air after the Super Bowl
(The Office in 2009), Glee was up 1% in adults 18-49 and 17%
in total viewers. It still fell short of the unscripted Undercover Boss that ran last year on CBS.
As expected, the audience for the other networks was small. ABC
had a 0.5 and 0.7 for two hours of America's
Funniest Home Videos and the movie Knocked
Up earned a 0.8.
CBS had a 0.7/1 overall for repeats and 60 Minutes (0.5). NBC had a 0.3 and 0.4 for two hour of Who Do You Think You Are? and Dateline clocked a 0.9 from 9-11 p.m.
Fast national numbers will be in later this
afternoon.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.