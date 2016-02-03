Super Bowl Sponsors Spend $7.6M on Teasers

Companies with Super Bowl commercials have already spent $7.6 million on ads and teasers for their big-game spots.

Spots on the Super Bowl are going for about $5 million for 30 seconds. To make the most of those ads, marketers are supplementing those ads with teasers and online extensions.

According to iSpot.TV, a company that tracks ad spending and impressions, 33 brands have released 58 ads or teasers associated with Super Bowl 50.

Among the most recent brands getting into the teaser game are Heinz, Mini USA, Honda, Taco Bell and Squarespace.

Some ads have appeared on TV, others online.

Those ads have generated 157.8 million impressions on TV and launched 118.8 million total digital views across Facebook and YouTube. The ads have already generated about half a million social impressions.

The most popular Super Bowl 50 ad so far is Pokemon 20, which has 10.4 million organic video views and the most social activity, according to iSpotTV.

Of the ads that have aired as commercials on TV, Wix's halftime teaser has the highest view-through rates on TV, meaning more people watched the spots all the way through.

One ad is racking up a significant amount of earned TV impressions is from financial services firm SoFi, which has generated 9.7 million unpaid TV views. The ad with the second-most unpaid TV views is Snickers.