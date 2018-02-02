Super Bowl Lifts Ratings For Shows Network Promotes: Study

The Super Bowl gives a big boost to TV programs that run tune-in promos during the big game, according to a study by TV data company Alphonso.

During last year’s game on Fox Broadcasting, ads appeared for the new Fox series 24: Legacy and APB, Fox hit Empire and National Geographic Channel’s Genius. All got a significant lift and Alphonso CEO Ashish Chordia expects the same thing to happen this year, when NBC airs a highly anticipated episode of This Is Us after the postgame show on Sunday.

"This Is Us is already a breakout hit for NBC and they can most certainly expect a strong surge in viewership for that episode warranting a premium for [that show’s] ad spots,” Chordia said. “It would be a nice payoff for State Farm, which has teamed up with NBC to air three commercials shot in the style of the show, for the past three episodes. I think we can anticipate seeing the insurance giant's ad campaign showcase a rumored 'surprise' in its finale during this episode.”









Looking back at last year, 74% of the people who watched the premiere of 24: Legacy were watching the Super Bowl before tuning in after the game, according to Alphonso.

TV viewers who were exposed to the 24: Legacy Super Bowl ad contributed to a 77% lift in tune in to the premiere, Alphonso said. Despite a big debut, the series didn’t survive to a second season.

Alphonso says that 64% of APB viewers were watching Super Bowl LI before tuning into the premiere. TV viewer who were exposed to APB’s Super Bowl ad contributed to a 26% life in in tune in to the premiere.

For Genius, 20% of the viewers who tuned into the premiere on April 25 had been watching the Super Bowl.

TV viewers who were exposed to the Genius Super Bowl spot contributed to a 13% lift in tune in to the premiere.

For Empire, which already had a large established audience, 18% of its viewers watched the Super Bowl before tuning into the premiere six weeks later. TV viewers who were exposed to Empire’s Super Bowl ad contributed to a 25% lift in tune-in.