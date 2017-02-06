Super Bowl Draws 48.8 Metered Market Rating

Super Bowl LI drew an average 48.8 rating and 72 share in metered markets, down from last year but peaking late as the New England Patriots staged a historic comeback and won in overtime.

Last year’s game drew a 49 metered market rating.

Ratings for the Fox broadcast peaked at a 52.1 rating and a 74 share from 10 p.m. to 10:30p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh was the highest-rated market for the Super Bowl with a 58.9 rating.

The game drew a 54.3 rating in Boston and a 57 rating in Atlanta.

The halftime show featuring Lady Gaga drew a 50 overnight rating. It would be the fourth straight year in which the halftime show drew higher ratings than the game.