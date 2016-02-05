Super Bowl Ads Get 140M YouTube Views

Many of the Super Bowl commercials everyone will be talking about Monday have already been seen more 140 million times on YouTube.

Google’s huge video site has set up its AdBlitz program for the ninth year teasing and previewing Super Bowl ads.

Nearly 40 ads have been posted on YouTube, representing nearly all of the brands paying $5 million for 30-seconds worth of time on the CBS broadcast.

YouTube says those marketers put their spots on YouTube to help make that investment pay off. The spots released to AdBlitz get 2.2 times more views than those that wait till game day to post.

One brand, Shock Top, created an exclusive teaser ad just for AdBlitz.

YouTube says that half of the viewing of those ads so far has been done on mobile devices.

While it is still three days before the Super Bowl coin toss, some commercial are already winners.

The fastest-rising Super Bowl ad on the site is from Hyundai and it has garnered more than 15 million views in the past three days to become the most watched ad or teaser.

"We use YouTube to jumpstart the conversation around our commercials,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “People need to see them, like them and want to talk about them. And that’s what YouTube allows us to do.”

Pokemon’s first-ever Super Bowl ad has been available for two weeks and has amassed 12 million views.

Here are the top trending Big Game ads and teasers on YouTube (by views) through Feb 3:

1. Hyundai - The Chase – Hyundai Super Bowl Commercial | The 2017 Hyundai Elantra

2. Pokémon - #Pokemon20: Pokémon Super Bowl Commercial

3. Pepsi - Jerry Rice and Shannon Sharpe Party Fail Study | Walmart | Pepsi

4. AXE - AXE - Find Your Magic

5. TurboTax - TurboTax 2016 Commercial "George Smoot Simple Questions" (Official :30) TV Ad

6. TurboTax - TurboTax 2016 Commercial "Michio Kaku Absolute Zero" (Official :30) TV Ad

7. UnitedHealthcare - UnitedHealthcare | Delivery :30

8. Wix.com - Kung Fu Panda’s Po Discovers the Power of Wix | Wix.com #StartStunning 2016 Big Game Campaign

9. TurboTax - TurboTax 2016 Commercial "S. James Gates W-2" (Official :30) TV Ad

10. MINI USA - MINI USA | #DefyLabels Big Game TV Spot